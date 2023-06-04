Researchers are looking for Australian men who have a stutter that started in childhood to join the ORPHEUS Study - exploring the first potential proven therapeutic option for this condition.
Australia's first study investigating clinical treatment for people living with stutter has launched in Sydney. Men aged 18-55 who have lived stuttering since childhood will have the opportunity to participate in the study, conducted by Novotech in partnership with Noema Pharma.
Childhood onset fluency disorder, more commonly known as stuttering or stammering, can affect every aspect of life. It is estimated about one in 100 adult Australians stutter.
The study will assess the effects of an investigational or 'active' medicine on people who stutter. The active medicine is administered as oral capsules and will be compared to placebo capsules with no active ingredients.
"The ORPHEUS study hopes to generate evidence for a pharmacological therapy for stuttering," Speech Pathology Manager at MQ Health Speech and Hearing Clinic Prue Gourley, said.
"We welcome new research into new options beyond behavioural intervention. It is important that people living with a stutter are giving options for their treatment."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.