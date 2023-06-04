Brighton Le Sands Instructor and studio owner Rachel (Coco) has been selected to compete in the upcoming Pole Icon event at Luna Park which will showcase performances from the biggest names in pole dancing in a professional theatrical stage production.
Pole dancing is now an official sport and is for everyone regardless of age, gender, sexuality or profession .
Pole Icon 2023 will see 20 of the best pole dancers from all over Australia on June 24 battling it out on stage to be Australia's next Pole Icon.
The winner takes the crown and $10,000, making it the most prestigious pole dancing competition in the country.
Dance, gymnastics ,flips and upside-down tricks will be on the card and the St George 36 yr old said she has done pole for over 12 years and is excited to have the opportunity to express herself.
" Everyone likes to win and the prize money is great but not everyone can win- I'm happy just to be able to challenge myself on stage .
"Im lucky to have been given the performance space to express myself" she said at her Beverly Hills Pole Studio.
Rachel is just back from Bali where she finished with a bronze medal in the 2023 Exotic Generation Bali Flow Pro International .
Flow style is one of the three main styles of pole dancing, it focuses on movements that smoothly transition from one to another, paying attention to musicality, lines, footwork, and tricks from the floor to the pole and fluid transitions between them.
Rachel is also a four time NSW Miss Pole Dance winner but this time she qualified through the Victorian tiles as she didnt compete in the Nationals last year.
There are two big National competitions in pole dance-Miss Pole Dance Australia, which is a more show based event and the Australian Pole Championship which is more sport based.
" I started out dancing in a more show girl type of environment and just fell into pole" Rachel said
" I love that you can make so many different transitions and shapes on pole-the possibilities are endless, you can express yourself however you want'
"No two routines are ever exactly the same"
Pole Icon is founded and produced by Chilli Rox and debuted in 2022 to a sell-out 1,500 crowd at Luna Park making it the largest pole dancing competition in the world with male dancer Adam Lin the top performer of the night taking the crown.
Its a night of stars with Aussie Rapper Sophiya and the Voices Caleb Jago Ward performing along with the winner of Ru Pauls Drag Race Down Under and Pole World Champion Felix Cane.
Tickets are on sale now: poleicon.com.au
