Injured workers in St George and Sutherland Shire are taking longer to recover, leading to a steep rise in workers compensation costs.
icare NSW, which provides workers compensation insurance to more than 329,000 public and private sector employers and their 3.2 million employees, says the average injured worker in Sutherland Shire, inner south-west and inner-west regions is taking 98 days to return to work.
The lost work time is 31 per cent higher rate than the NSW average of 75 days.
The statistics were revealed to a forum at Hurstville, attended by more than 100 employers.
A range of strategies to handle claims and improve recovery, with a strong focus on early intervention, was outlined.
Employers at the forum were from many sectors, including retail, manufacturing, transport and construction.
icare NSW industry distribution manager Adam O'Leary said small employers were feeling the heaviest impacts from lost work time, which impacted productivity and overall sustainability.
"Around 41,000 small businesses from Hurstville and surrounding regions that hold policies with icare are seeing more lost work time per claim than larger employers in the same region," he said.
"Small employers lodge around 2000 claims a year, and on average their employees take 130 days off work."
Mr O'Leary said one way to improve return-to-work times was to report claims earlier - "a proven strategy to lower claims costs and more importantly boost the recovery and wellbeing of injured staff"
"Forty-two per cent of claims in this region were reported with a time lag of more than five days," he said.
"A workplace injury should be reported within 48 hours - no matter how big or small, and especially when it involves a mental health claim, which sometimes take significantly longer to recover."
icare NSW has a mobile engagement team to help businesses "look at psychosocial risk through a risk management lens to protect their people".
David Huxley, a relationship manager with icare, said the construction industry was under pressure in Hurstville.
"We are seeing a disproportionate number of claims from tradies, labourers, and apprentices who undertake high-risk work," he said.
"While this workforce is just 17 per cent of local workers, it accounts for 30 per cent of claims, with an average of 109 days off work for each construction worker who is injured," he said.
"Manufacturing, transport and storage are other sectors with a high frequency of claims.
"Employers have a number of proven options to reduce the impact of injuries.
"Every individual comes with their own unique situation and challenges to solve.
"Talking to your injured workers as soon as an injury happens about accessing treatment and a return-to-work plan is critical - regardless of how the injury happened.
"Our message is that early intervention is the key, and that employers have a critical role to play."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.