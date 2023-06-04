St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Women the big winner in grant win

John Veage
By John Veage
June 5 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Women's Academy
Women's Academy

Australia Post have supported 438 local communities, including volunteer-run organisations, sporting groups and mental health programs across Australia, with over $400,000 in funding provided through the People of Post Grants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.