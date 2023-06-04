Australia Post have supported 438 local communities, including volunteer-run organisations, sporting groups and mental health programs across Australia, with over $400,000 in funding provided through the People of Post Grants.
Amongst the New South Wales recipients are the St George Australian Football Club who will develop a St George Women's Academy. This will provide a positive environment where girls from the district's junior clubs can develop their football and community leadership skills.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
