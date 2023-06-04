St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Todd brings Peter Allen to Hurstville

June 4 2023 - 2:00pm
Todd McKenny sings Peter Allen and more at Club Central Hurstville on Friday, June 23.
Entertainer Todd McKenny is celebrating 40 years in show business by paying homage to another homegrown song and dance man, Peter Allen.

