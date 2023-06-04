Entertainer Todd McKenny is celebrating 40 years in show business by paying homage to another homegrown song and dance man, Peter Allen.
He is currently touring his popular cabaret show, Todd McKenny sings Peter Allen and more, and is appearing at Club Central Hurstville on Friday, June 23.
Todd is familiar to Australian audiences as judge on Dancing with the Stars and Australia's Got Talent.
In a long list of career highlights, his most notable stage role was as Peter Allen in the Australian hit production The Boy From Oz in which he performed over 1,000 shows nationally and became one of the longest running and most successful musical productions in Australian history.
Todd's first professional musical role was in 1983 in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Song and Dance.
His career has included lead and headline roles in Cats, 42nd Street, West Side Story, Crazy For You, Born Yesterday, Camelot, Pirates of Penzance, Cabaret, Strictly Ballroom, La Cage aux Folles, Singin' In the Rain, Anything Goes, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Orpheus In the Underworld for Opera Australia, Annie the Musical, Grease and Anything Goes.
In 2018 he stepped into the stilettos and successfully took on the role of Frank N' Furter in The Rocky Horror Show in Melbourne.
His awards awards for performance in musical theatre he has two 'Mo Awards', the 'Variety Club Heart Award', the 'Glug Award', the 'Green Room Award', two 'Australian Dance Awards' and a 'Helpmann Award'.
His tribute to Peter Allen includes hits such as I Go to Rio, Tenterfield Saddler, I Still Call Auastralia Home, Don't Wish Too Hard, I Honestly Love You and Arthur's Theme.
Songs are interspersed with personal anecdotes, chats with the audience and classic hits backed by Todd's band.
Todd McKenny sings Peter Allen and more is described as the perfect show for anyone who loves Australian live musical theatre.
Details:
Todd McKenny sings Peter Allen and more.
Club Central Hurstville.
Friday, June 23 at 8.30pm. Tickets: $55.
Bookings: https://clubcentralhurstville.com.au/event/todd-mckenney-sings-peter-allen-a-lot-more/
