Bayside's Summer Foreshore Program winner

Bayside Council announced the winner of its successful Summer Foreshore Program competition on Thursday, June 1 at the Novotel, Brighton-le-Sands.
The Summer Foreshore Program ran from October, 2022 to April, 2023.
This year's theme, entitled #leaveonlyfootprints, focussed on waste education, protecting the Bayside environment, compliance, and parking, and included an opportunity for the community to go online and make a pledge to keep local beaches clean.
Entrants went into the running to win a Bayside Experience package donated by Novotel Brighton Le Sands.
Local resident Metaxia who won the package which includes a two-night stay at the Novotel, and a $200 gift card from Bayside Council.
Bayside Mayor, Dr Christina Curry and Michael Anagnostou, group head of property of Oscars Hotels presented the winner, a resident of Bayside Council, with her prize at the Novotel Hotel.
"I would like to thank all entrants for their ongoing commitment to keeping our beaches and
foreshore clean,"Cr Curry said.
"During summer Council provides extra bins over 8kms of foreshore, more scheduled waste services and extra rangers and the very popular Bayside Beach Buddies. It is wonderful to see the community supporting our initiatives to keep the beach clean and respect the environment."
The conclusion of the Summer Foreshore Program coincides with the announcement of the
extensive refurbishment program underway at Novotel Sydney Brighton Beach, transforming into a world-class resort known as The Brighton Sydney, where several new bars and restaurants will open soon.
"We look forward to welcoming local residents and visitors to enjoy the new facilities," Mr Anagnostou said.
The Novotel ground floor renovations are expected to be complete in early 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.