St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Bayside's Summer Foreshore Program winner

June 3 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry, Oscars Hotels group head of property Michael Anagnostou, Summer Foreshore Program competition winner Metaxia and Novotal Sydney Brighton Beach general manager Ajay Vaid.
From left, Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry, Oscars Hotels group head of property Michael Anagnostou, Summer Foreshore Program competition winner Metaxia and Novotal Sydney Brighton Beach general manager Ajay Vaid.

Bayside Council announced the winner of its successful Summer Foreshore Program competition on Thursday, June 1 at the Novotel, Brighton-le-Sands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.