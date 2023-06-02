Man charged with murder at Riverwood

A man has been charged with murder after a child was found dead inside a unit at Riverwood earlier this week.
About 4pm on Wednesday (31 May 2023), emergency services were called to a unit complex on Washington Avenue, Riverwood, following concerns for the welfare of an occupant.
Officers attached to Campsie Police Area Command attended and found a three-year-old boy dead inside the unit.
Police also located a 45-year-old man with serious injuries; he was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he remained under police guard.
A crime scene was established, and detectives commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Following inquiries, the 45-year-old man was arrested by police at hospital today (Friday 2 June 2023) and charged with murder.
He was refused bail to and will appear at Parramatta Bail Court via Audio-video link today.(Saturday 3 June 2023).
