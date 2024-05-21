100 free performances: Cronulla Jazz & Blues Festival to run over five days

The Cronulla Jazz & Blues Festival just keeps on growing four years after its launch.
This year's event will run across five days, from Wednesday May 29 to Sunday June 2, with over 100 free performances and ticketed events across 17 stages.
'The festival will also include a Record Fair, a Film Festival, plenty of family entertainment and many food and other retail stalls.
More than 100 artists - described as "the cream of the Australian Jazz, Blues & Roots scene" - will take part.
"Bursting with the exhilarating sounds of the best of jazz, blues and related music this is a family friendly extravaganza," said Robyn Adamski, from Shire Events Live.
A new feature will be Picnic in the Park, with Monro Park set up with an array of local, high-quality, artisanal picnic fare from a pop-up food market to boutique beer, spirit and wine bars
"Over-indulge in our range of delectable picnic fare, with some of Australia's best award winning artists for the ultimate chic Jazz picnic,"
Details: website, Facebook, Instagram.
