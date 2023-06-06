The Jazz & Blues Festival once again took over the parks and streets of Cronulla with great vibes and hot tunes across four days and 11 stages.
The festival, which was being held for the third year, hosted 100 plus free performances and there were crowds everywhere.
Robyn Adamski, director of Shire Events Live, which presented the festival from June 1-4 in conjunction with Cronulla Chamber of Commerce, said it was the most successful so far.
"It keeps growing each year," she said.
"We have had such great feedback. The artists loved being there, and the people who came along raved about the lineup and the quality of the musicians.
"We got the feeling during the lead-up, with the promotions and queries, that it was going to be big and it certainly worked out that way.
"Cronulla really turned it on with the weather on Saturday and the crowds were back on Sunday.
"All the venues were absolutely chockers and the evening performances really brought Cronulla alive."
The other directors of Shire Events Live are Geoff Trio and Jad Nakhle, who also own Brass Monkey and Code One Music.
Cronulla RSL Club was a major partner in the festival and there were huge attendances at its shows.
Platinum sponsors included CommBank, Ray White Commercial, Rydges Cronulla and Stage Kings.
Other supporters included CC Babcoq, Hoyts, Beat of the Shire, Sutherland Shire Council, Cronulla Chamber of Commerce, Matt Blak Property, Plastic Free Cronulla and D'Arte Group.
