NSW Youth Parliament participant will represent Oatley in 2023

By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 15 2023 - 7:23am, first published 7:00am
High school student Alex Phoon will represent the Oatley electorate in this year's NSW Youth Parliament. Picture by John Veage
High school student Alex Phoon is only 16 years of age but he will front ministers and stand up to share his views in Parliament this year.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

