High school student Alex Phoon is only 16 years of age but he will front ministers and stand up to share his views in Parliament this year.
The community activist is one of the young people selected for NSW Youth Parliament in 2023. He will represent his local electorate of Oatley.
Youth Parliament gives students from schools across the state the chance to debate topics of significance to them and present bills to relevant ministers in NSW cabinet.
The Year 11 student aspires to be a politician. He has been politically engaged and involved in activist movements since he joined the school strikes for climate in 2022, demanding climate action from the government.
"I'm driven to politics because so many of our daily decisions that we make as people are decided by the decisions made by our Members of Parliament," Alex said.
"I'm Chinese-Australian and passionate mostly about climate justice, the rights of refugees and asylum seekers, ending poverty, and equality.
Alex takes on the role of lead sponsor of the justice committee's 'right to protest' bill and shadow minister for justice in the program.
"As a protestor myself, I am immensely concerned bout the dire state of our democracy with draconian anti-protest laws becoming a trend across the country," he said.
"Courts are criminalising protestors, and police are being granted more powers to intimidate and harass protestors.
"I'm a firm believer that change does not happen by relying on our government or by asking kindly. I think that it's up to all of us in the community to push for change and hold our elected representatives to account."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
