There were perfect conditions and a good home crowd for Ladies Day on Saturday afternoon as Southern Districts faced Randwick at Forshaw Rugby Park.
In a fitting warm up game for the ladies the high flying Burraneer Rays women's 7's team in another dominant display smashed the visiting Briars, crossing for seven unanswered tries.
Early on the South's forwards took it up to the Galloping Greens pressuring their line but couldn't crack their defense with the sold out ladies tent partying on as the on field action heated up with South's converting a penalty for a three point lead after ten minutes .
A mistimed Souths kick up in the visitors half then saw Randwick spread the ball and run straight through the defence to score midway in the first 40 minutes leaving scores close at 7-3.
Then Randwick really started to run the ball, splitting the Rebels defense to score again.
From the ensuring kick off the visitors then played touch football scattering wingers as they went to make it 21-3 before the home team finally showed some resolve fronting up and pressuring the Randwick line, claiming metres forward before finally pushing over for a try- but once again defense wins games and after some sloppy one on one missed tackles Randwick really started to gallop and they proved too hard to stop.
Randwick ran out winners 38-15 and left Souths close to the bottom of the Shute Shield ladder.
Club President Brad Devine said they have had three first grade wins, the same number as the whole of as last year, at the halfway mark of the season, with some close losses.
" It takes time to re-build, especially in the most competitive club rugby competition in the world, a new Club Coach, new Head Coach, new players and new systems.
"Please be patient as the re-build continues, but we are right on track."
The Souths clubhouse at Sylvania Waters has been renovated and painted, and is now operating as a proper licensed club Thursdays to Sundays every week.
This includes 'Greenfields' a fully licensed bistro overlooking the rugby field, supported by the St George Motor Boat Club ,with Thursday nights, Friday afternoons and nights, Saturdays, and Sunday with live music.
The club's annual Major Lunch is on Friday June 30 with World Cup winning Wallabies coach Bob Dwyer as guest speaker.
In the upcoming round 11 of 18 Souths now take on Eastern Suburbs at Woollahra Oval on Saturday.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
