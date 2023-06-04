St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Humpback whale freed after becoming entangled in fish traps off Port Kembla

By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 5 2023 - 6:57am, first published 6:40am
The rescue operation. Picture Marine Rescue NSW
A humpback whale was rescued after it got entangled in fish traps off the Five Islands at Port Kembla early on Saturday.

