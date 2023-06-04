Woman in Miranda house fire dies in hospital two weeks later

A woman has died following a house fire in Miranda last month.
About 1.10am on Friday May 19, emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a home on Montgomery Street, Miranda.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 64-year-old woman for burns before taking her to Royal North Shore Hospital in a serious condition.
Minor damage was contained to a bedroom.
Officers from Sutherland Police Area Command established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The cause of the fire is not being treated as suspicious.
Around 2.30pm on Saturday June 3, police were informed the 64-year-old woman died in hospital.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.