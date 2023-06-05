St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Red V shows some resolve

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 5 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons flyer Tyrell Sloan picks up a loose ball and breaks a tackle with the line open before being called back. Picture NRL Images
Dragons flyer Tyrell Sloan picks up a loose ball and breaks a tackle with the line open before being called back. Picture NRL Images

In another week where the Dragons have made the news for all the wrong reasons they almost caused a massive upset putting it right to the Panthers who just closed out a hard-fought game winning 26-18 in Penrith on Sunday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.