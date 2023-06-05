In another week where the Dragons have made the news for all the wrong reasons they almost caused a massive upset putting it right to the Panthers who just closed out a hard-fought game winning 26-18 in Penrith on Sunday night.
The home team defied the early loss of halfback Nathan Cleary to hold on the spirited St George Illawarra Dragons in the final game of Round 14.
Cleary was forced from the field in the 16th minute after clutching at his hamstring after trying to make a tackle-this could have huge ramifications for his club and for the NSW Blues with Origin II only 17 days away.
Dragons captain Ben Hunt was again one of the best on field for his team, backing up his 50-plus minutes in Queensland's Origin win with a performance which always kept his side in the game.
Play was also held up mid-way through the second half when Dragons forward Jack De Belin's head connected with the hip of a Penrith player- he was said to be suffering grade-one concussion symptoms in his HIA, which means he won't play his 200th NRL game next week.
But it was a controversial call that saw the Dragons denied a try-scoring opportunity that resulted in points for the Panthers off the ensuing set that caused all the fuss.
Penrith had kicked on the last play only for winger Mathew Feagai to drop the ball, with Tyrell Sloan on the spot to pick up the scraps.
The ball appeared to go backwards and referee Chris Sutton signalled as much, calling it a knock back before changing his call as Sloan was headed for the line.
Sloan had initially hesitated, which may have given the match officials the impression that he thought it was a knock-on.
Dragons coach Ryan Carr said It was a huge moment in the game, and they scored off that set .
"We tried to challenge it and got told it was too late. It was a big moment, I'm disappointed the call got changed."
It was another tough call In the wake of Jason Ryles rejection of the coaching role.
It was also a week where St George Illawarra chief executive Ryan Webb confirmed the club is in talks with many coaching candidates, including Shane Flanagan.
Flanagan's name had been thrown around as a potential candidate for the job before Griffin was sacked last month and speaking on 2GB's, Webb said Flanagan's name was "one of a few".
"There isn't a name that's off the table. The candidates that remain, we've touched base with quite a number of them, but in the last week or two, we focused in on Jason.
"All the candidates that remain now, we'll pick them back up, there isn't anyone that's excluded." he said
This week it doesnt get any easier as the Dragons will host the Rabbitohs at Kogarah's Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
