A new community engagement strategy, which sets out when Sutherland Shire Council will advise neighbours of development applications (DAs), has been adopted.
Proposed developments, where a letter and a site sign will be necessary, include secondary dwellings, dual occupancy, multi-dwellings, residential flat buildings, attached dwellings, housing for seniors or people with disability, group homes, boarding homes, shop top housing and hostels.
There was a move by Liberal councillors to remove the notification need for single storey dwelling houses or external alterations and additions, but it was reconsidered and struck out.
Letter notifications will also be required for a range of large ancillary developments on residential blocks.
However DAs will not need to be notified for other works such as home internal alterations and additions, sheds and ancillary structures set back at least 0.9 metres from boundaries, swimming pools less than 500mm above existing ground level, and single or double garages or carports behind the front building line that are a minimum 900mm from boundaries and no greater than 5.5m long and 5.7m wide.
Also, no neighbour notification will be required for balconies, decks and patios 500mm or less above existing ground level and set back at least 0.9m from boundaries.
The strategy, which also contains details for commercial DAs, was finalised following public exhibition of a draft document.
The report said "streamlining" notifications would improve the efficiency of DA assessments and meet the Minister for Planning's objective of 40-day average processing times.
It was recommended council promote the availability of Planning Alerts, "an independent third-party service which can notify residents who have signed up about development applications within their locality".
"Residents can set a buffer of 50m to 2km from their address and receive an email notification upon lodgement of any application," the report said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
