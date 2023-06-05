St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Sutherland Shire Council adopts new rules for DA neighbour notification

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 6 2023 - 7:10am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DA notifications will continue for houses such as this, under construction at Gymea. Picture by Chris Lane
DA notifications will continue for houses such as this, under construction at Gymea. Picture by Chris Lane

A new community engagement strategy, which sets out when Sutherland Shire Council will advise neighbours of development applications (DAs), has been adopted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.