Dinosaurs and Dragons: What's on in St George

The Dorothy the Dinosaur Spectacular Show is coming to Club Central Hurstville for the July school holidays.
Kids and the young-at-heart will be able to join in a hand-clapping, toes-tapping show with Dorothy's mega mix of dance hits.
Get ready to Romp-Bomp-A-Stomp with everyone's favourite Dinosaur with show stopping songs including all The Wiggles greatest hits like Rock-A-Bye Your Bear, Hot Potato and Do the Propeller.
The fun doesn't stop there. Dorothy will be Joined on stage by all her Wiggly friends.
The audience will be 'Shaking your Hips' with Wags the Dog, 'Move your Arms' like Henry the Octopus and singing 'Quack, Quack' with Captain Feathersword!
Tickets are expected to sell like Hot Potatoes.
The Dorothy the Dinosaur Spectacular Show will be at Club Central Hurstville on Monday, 3 July.
General Admission: $25.
Children under 12 months, General Admission: $0.
Doors: 9.30am | Show: 10am
*Terms and conditions. Children under 12 months are free however, bookings are essential. No exchange or refunds on tickets. Max 10 tickets sold per transaction. No complimentary or discount, excluding companion card tickets.
The Dragons will line up against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Nestrata Jubilee Stadium, on Saturday, June 10.
Tickets start at $20 per person and can be bought now from the stadium website, jubileestadium.com.au. They can also be bought from the gates from 12.15pm on the day.
Gates will open at 12.30pm. NSW Cup will kick off at 12.40pm, followed by the main game at 3pm.
The stadium is on the corner of Jubilee Avenue and Park Street, Carlton.
Karl Logge and Marta Romani will be at Hurstville Museum and Gallery on Saturday, June 10, from 2pm to 3.30pm, to discuss their latest work.
Logge and Romani were chosen for this year's Georges River Artist in Residence program. The pair work as a collaborative artist-research team that specialise in the creation of community driven projects that engage landscape, nature, memory and future sustainment.
The pair spent time on the small island of Sant'Antioco in Sardinia learning the art of weaving, including spinning with the 'fuso', natural dyeing, design and patterns and stitches.
Weaving became a powerful tool of meditation for the pair.
Logge and Ramani will speak about their techniques and the site specific installation they have completed during their residency.
Entry is free, but bookings are essential via tinyurl.com/yc7jx4um. The gallery is located at 14 MacMahon Street, Hurstville.
Light refreshments will be provided.
Georges River Libraries will present a series of family-friendly Rainbow Storytimes to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community throughout Pride Month.
The special events will feature books from the library collection and help teach children about important themes such as family, love and friendship, embracing diversity and belonging.
Sessions will be as follows:
Wednesday, June 14, from 10.30am to 11.15am at Penshurst Library, 630 Forest Road, Penshurst;
Thursday, June 22, from 11.30am to 12.15pm at South Hurstville Library, corner of Short and Allen streets, South Hurstville; and
Friday, June 30, from 10.30am to 11.15am at Clive Hames Library and Service Centre, Kogarah Town Square, Belgrave Street, Kogarah.
Sessions are free and no bookings are required.
The St George Branch of the Association of Independent Retirees will host a free seminar on stroke awareness on Friday, June 16, from 10am to noon, at Mortdale RSL, 25 Macquarie Place, Mortdale (onsite parking and lift to the first floor).
The branch hosts free monthly meetings, which serve as a chance to be informed, catch-up, socialise and hear from guest speakers.
Bookings are not required. For more details call Pat Hinson on 9554 4113 or email airstgeorge@yahoo.com.au.
St George Historical Society Inc will next meet on Saturday, June 17 from 2pm in the third floor meeting room of Rockdale Library, 444-446 Princes Highway, Rockdale.
Guest speaker, Hugh Tranter, runner up in the 2022 Ron Rathbone Local History Prize, will discuss pioneering flights over Botany Bay in 1910 and 1911. Members and their guests will hear of local father and son Herbert and Percival Woodward, along with New Zealander Joseph Hammond caught "flying fever".
All are welcome to attend and a gold coin donation is asked to go towards the provision of afternoon tea.
Bayside Council will host free coaching and training sessions for folk of all ages at its outdoor gyms in Cook Park and Rowland Park from 8am to 10.30am on Sunday, June 18.
The idea is to show residents how to the use the equiment and get the best fitness results.
Cook Park is located in President Avenue, Brighton-Le-Sands, and Rowland Park is in Bunnerong Road, Daceyville. The sessions are free but registering is essential via tinyurl.com/36zha6hp.
