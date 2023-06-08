St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Dinosaurs and Dragons: What's on in St George

Updated June 9 2023 - 8:39am, first published 8:30am
Dorothy the Dinosaur live

The Dorothy the Dinosaur Spectacular Show is coming to Club Central Hurstville for the July school holidays.

