St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Latest fatality on Heathcote Road just 500m from scene of 2020 double fatality

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 5 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crash occurred in this area, about 500m from the New Illawarra Road intersection. Picture by Chris Lane
The crash occurred in this area, about 500m from the New Illawarra Road intersection. Picture by Chris Lane

A man was killed and three people, including a child, injured in a crash on Heathcote Road, Lucas Heights on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.