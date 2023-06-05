A man was killed and three people, including a child, injured in a crash on Heathcote Road, Lucas Heights on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene, about 500 metres north-west of the New Illawarra Road intersection, about 3pm following reports the two cars had collided head on.
A male driver, 66, died at the scene, while a female passenger in the same car, 67, was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a serious condition.
A passenger, 33, in the other car was also taken to Liverpool Hospital in a serious condition and a boy was taken to the Children's Hospital at Westmead in a stable condition.
Superintendent Craig Middleton, commander of Sutherland Shire Police Area Command, said on Monday, "We are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and reviewing dashcam footage obtained from several vehicles".
The accident occurred about 500 metres east of where police officer, Constable Timothy Proctor and a woman, 65, whose name was not released, died in a head-on crash in March 2020.
Sutherland Shire Council figures in 2021 revealed 23 deaths and 556 people injured on Heathcote Road between 1996 and 2019.
In State Parliament last week, Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart reiterated an election pledge to spend $180 million on upgrading the road on top of existing funding.
"My heart skips a beat every time I hear an emergency siren heading in the vicinity of Heathcote Road," she said.
