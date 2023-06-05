St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Hynes to stand up for NSW

John Veage
John Veage
Updated June 5 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:00pm
Sharks half Nicho Hynes battles again with Queensland's Reece Walsh in their 20-12 loss at a sold out PointsBet Stadium on Saturday night. Picture John Veage
In his Origin debut, Cronulla star Nicho Hynes was made to wait until the 69th minute to be called up in the series opener, and was only done so because of an injury to Tom Trbojevic.

