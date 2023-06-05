In his Origin debut, Cronulla star Nicho Hynes was made to wait until the 69th minute to be called up in the series opener, and was only done so because of an injury to Tom Trbojevic.
After the weekends carnage where incumbent NSW half Nathan Cleary was ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 series there are now calls for the 26 yr old to lead the NSW team around Brisbane's Origin two.
Penriths Jarome Luai is confident a halves combination with the man he competed with in the lead-up to Origin I - is the answer .
The Blues have options to choose from with Cody Walker, Matt Burton, Adam Reynolds and Mitchell Moses in form and pushing incumbents Luai and Hynes with the series on the line.
However, after competing with and then playing alongside him in the series opener, Luai believes the pair could work together well for the must-win clash at Suncorp .
"We've still got another game to play before the next Origin game but if that's the conversation with Nicho and I, we'd be pretty keen to link up there.
"He's obviously been unbelievable for his club and didn't get a lot of game time the other night but it'd be cool to play alongside him."Luai told NRL.com.
In the 20-12 Broncos loss on Saturday Hynes played strongly in the first half but couldnt stop the team who had Reece Walsh, Pat Carrigan, Payne Haas and Tom Flegler backing up from Wednesday's Origin series opener.
The Sharks had competed through the first half with a long range try after Nicho Hynes ran at speed towards the defensive line near halfway and put a rampaging Siosifa Talakai racing through a gap to score.
They appeared to gain control after Talakai's effort but another length of the field try by Broncos five-eighth Ezra Mam swung momentum back in favour to the visitors before halftime.
Sharks fullback William Kennedy has scored 11 tries in his past 10 games with his effort just before fulltime but it was too little, too late for the home team, who are now two points behind the Broncos on the NRL ladder.
The Sharks now travel to Melbourne to take on the Storm in a top-of-the-table clash next Sunday and Hynes must stand up again.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
