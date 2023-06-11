As one of only 46 people to receive the Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in this year's King's Birthday Honours, Lynette Riley has many reasons to be proud of her achievements.
The accolade is given to an individual for distinguished service of a high degree to Australia or to humanity at large.
Dr Riley, of Kogarah, certainly is deserving of this recognition, which has been rewarded for her contributions to education, particularly through the development of Indigenous curriculum and student support, to reconciliation, and to the community.
Passionate about creating change within perception and understanding of Aboriginal culture, Dr Riley has quite the impressive resume.
She is the chairwoman of Aboriginal Education and Indigenous Education at the University of Sydney, an associate professor, and senior lecturer since 2006.
Her Indigenous appointments include chair of Yirigaa, and she is on the steering committee for Aboriginal Affairs NSW.
Since 2016 Dr Riley has been co-chair of National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC), and has been instrumental in Aboriginal languages, reconciliation and educating youth in TAFE.
Life experience inspired Dr Riley. "Being Aboriginal, it was a driving force," she said. "One of the key things for me was both my parents weren't allowed to get an education because they were Aboriginal.
"My father always pushed us to get an education because he saw it as a way of getting good jobs. It was also proving he could have done it if he had been given the same opportunity. It was not just about getting an education to help yourself, but creating change.
"It's also about how to ensure how we can help improve education for non-Indigenous people about Aboriginal people because there are still so many old stereotypes and inaccurate information about Aboriginal people and our culture."
Being on the NSW Aboriginal Languages Trust, which was created as a response to the NSW Languages Act, released in 2017, Dr Riley also strives to give support to enable Aboriginal people to teach their language.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
