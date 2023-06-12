Educating the next in line scientists, as well as researching towards innovation, drives Professor Marcela Bilek.
The Sutherland resident is a recipient of a King's Birthday Honour 2023 - Member of the Order of Australia AM) for significant service to physics and biomedical engineering.
Based in the School of Physics and School of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Sydney, Dr Bilek has been a professor of Applied Physics and Surface Engineering, since 2000, and the head of its research group.
She has been the lead investigator on 21 projects since 2002, and a member of the Nuclear Safety Committee and Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency.
Global highlights include being a visiting scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in the US, a visiting professor in Hamburg, Germany and a former research fellow at the University of Cambridge, in the UK.
She has authored and co-authored more than 350 scientific papers, and has won several awards including the Inaugural Leading Scientist Award, Plasma Surface Engineering in 2018, and young innovator awards.
Always attracted to the traditionally difficult subjects as a student, Dr Bilek knew her career calling was mapped out early.
"I adored four unit maths when I was at Heathcote High School, and I was the only student in my class," Dr Bilek said.
"The fact that more women are being encouraged and coming on board in greater numbers in the field of science and engineering is wonderful."
Her main focus is research and training students - those in their final year of study as part of the graduate honours program, working with Phd students who are completing their doctorates.
"In my group we create new materials and new ways of modifying materials for applications in biotechnology and medical technologies," Dr Bilek said.
"It's wonderful to be acknowledged by my fellow Australians for the contributions I make for what I'm passionate about and what I love doing."
