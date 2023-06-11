St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sydney Children's Hospital doctor Matthew Crawford receives King's Birthday Honour 2023 - Member of the Order of Australia (AM)

By Eva Kolimar
June 12 2023 - 7:00am
Matthew Crawford is a recipient of a King's Birthday Honour 2023. Picture supplied
Matthew Ronald Crawford has received national recognition, as one of the recipients of the King's Birthday Honours 2023 - Member of the Order of Australia (AM).

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

