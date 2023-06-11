Matthew Ronald Crawford has received national recognition, as one of the recipients of the King's Birthday Honours 2023 - Member of the Order of Australia (AM).
Dr Crawford, of Connells Point, accepts his accolade for significant service to medicine, particularly chronic and complex pain management.
Based at Sydney Children's Hospital, Dr Crawford is the head of the department of chronic and complex pain, also for the South Eastern Sydney Local Health District.
He has been the medical clinical program director of surgery and anaesthetics since 2009, and was the director of paediatric anaesthesia from 1997-2009.
A senior staff specialist in anaesthesia and intensive care since 1984, Dr Crawford has also performed duties within government organisations including being part of the Paediatric Clinical Advisory Group - Pain, Agency for Clinical Innovation, since 2010.
He is also a former member of the Special Committee Investigating Deaths under Anaesthesia NSW, Clinical Excellence Commission.
Work within the field also extends across national borders. His medical volunteering roles include open heart surgery programs in India, Rwanda, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Malaysia and Fiji, and ENT programs in Micronesia and Norfolk Island.
At Sydney Children's Dr Crawford developed novel services including hi-frequency ventilation and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation - a form of life support for babies with life-threatening heart and/or lung problems.
"My proudest achievement is the establishment of the children's pain management service, which enabled them to continue a normal life socially and at school and achieve goals," he said.
