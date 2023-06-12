Bringing closure to families who have lost loved ones continues to motivate dentist Pamela Gower.
Aside from doing clinical practice since 1983, Dr Gower's work outside of the Kareela Dental Surgery is pivotal.
It is for this reason she has received a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the King's Birthday Honours, for significant service to dentistry, and to forensic odontology.
A senior forensic odontologist for the NSW Forensic Dental Unit since 1994, Dr Gower has been instrumental at the Department of Forensic Medicine at Glebe. She has worked for the mortuary for 30 years.
She has also volunteered for the Australian Disaster Victim Identification Unit in various national and international disasters including Victorian bushfires in 2009, the Thailand tsunami in 2004, the Bali Bombings in 2002 and Thredbo Landslide in 1997.
A lecturer in her specialty field at Westmead Hospital and tutor in forensic anthropology, Dr Gower also previously received the Humanitarian Overseas Service Medal in 2008 and the Operations Medal - Australian Federal Police in 2007.
Her line of work has always been an area of interest. "It is something I've always wanted to do - I think it's probably because I had a lot of dental treatment when I was younger," Dr Gower said.
"Identifying remains can help a family who is in that constant torment of not knowing. It's a satisfying part of the work when you find someone in bushland, you know there is one family that can break that cycle and start grieving rather than start looking in the crowds just in case or not knowing what happened to them."
Dr Gower said technological advances in her field have been crucial to human identification. "Imaging has had a huge impact because we can see so much more - we know a lot about the body including teeth, even before we open the body bag," she said. "Before we were working blind."
Anyone can nominate any Australian for an award in the Order of Australia. If you know someone worthy, nominate them.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.