St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Forensic dentist Pamela Gower named in King's Birthday Honours - Member of the Order of Australia (AM)

EK
By Eva Kolimar
June 12 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kareela dentist and forensic dental specialist, King's Birthday Honours recipient, Pamela Gower. Picture by Chris Lane
Kareela dentist and forensic dental specialist, King's Birthday Honours recipient, Pamela Gower. Picture by Chris Lane

Bringing closure to families who have lost loved ones continues to motivate dentist Pamela Gower.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.