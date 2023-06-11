Talking about her husband's achievements admittedly makes Faye Grills tear up a little, but she speaks about him proudly.
A well-known name in the field of eye health, Richard Grills was a man of many successes.
Dr Grills, who died of health complications in 2022, has left a significant mark for his family to hold their heads up high.
He is a recipient of the King's Birthday Honours - Member of the Order of Australia (AM), for significant service to community eye health, and to the ophthalmic optics industry.
The Cronulla resident was 79, and in his career made important progress within his area of expertise, working for professional optical organisations.
Dr Grills was the director and former chairman of Optical Distributors and Manufacturers Association, from 2001-2022. He was the director of National Ophthalmic Suppliers Association, (1999-2015), a dispensing and clinical optician since the 1960s, and a provider of low vision clinics in Sydney and in country areas in the 60s and 70s.
His director role continued with the Macular Disease Foundation Australia from 2013-2022 and the Genetic Eye Foundation (2000-2022). An ambassador for Sight For All and founding Australian Chairman of Essilor Vision Foundation, Dr Grills also supported the Blind Babies Project.
He was former head teacher of TAFE dispensing course in the 1980s and a lecturer. He was also the founder of Designs for Vision.
"He did wonderful things," Mrs Grills said. "But I had not idea this honour was coming until I got an email. He would have been absolutely thrilled.
"He was also a great sportsman. He was a member of the surf club for more than 50 years...a great swimmer and swam every morning of his life at Wanda.
"But the last couple of years he did have some lung conditions and unfortunately he got COVID-19. Because of the weakness in his lungs, it didn't help...we are very proud."
Anyone can nominate any Australian for an award in the Order of Australia. If you know someone worthy, nominate them.
