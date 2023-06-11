St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Cronulla eye specialist Richard Grills receives Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in King's Birthday Honours 2023

By Eva Kolimar
June 12 2023 - 7:00am
Richard Grills, a recipient of the Member of the Order of Australia (AM), for significant service to community eye health. Picture supplied
Talking about her husband's achievements admittedly makes Faye Grills tear up a little, but she speaks about him proudly.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

