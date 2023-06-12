Geoffrey Coleman had woken up from a nap when the Leader came calling, to congraulate the NSW Ambulance paramedic on his latest achievement.
It is understandable that in his 35-year career, Mr Coleman would want a bit of shuteye. Long hours and dedicated service is no doubt demanding, but it's the passion that keeps him going.
Mr Coleman of Engadine is a recipient of the King's Birthday Honours 2023 - a meritorious award for his service to NSW Ambulance.
His catchment covers Sydney's south and eastern suburbs - an extensive area that has well-prepared him for the highs and low of the job.
His career began in 1988. He volunteered with St John Ambulance, was a nurse at Bankstown Hospital and is a member of the Engadine Rural Fire Brigade.
Currently employed as a clinical training officer, the intensive care paramedic supports people within and outside of the organisation.
The person who nominated him for the accolade said Mr Coleman, 59, performs "above and beyond the expectation of his role," maintaining close support in the ongoing training with volunteer units, and spending many hours presenting and assessing Maintenance of Skills (MOS) training.
He maintains the MOS session development, which enables these units to engage in continuous training and credentialing activities vital to their capacity to provide community first responses.
With an always ready-to-go attitude, Mr Coleman volunteers to provide valuable advice and welfare support during larger scale and emotional emergency responses. During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was the first educator to offer his support to the rapid and high demand on boarding projects.
He also took on an additional role in developing new education programs for delivery to a casual workforce. This nationally inaugural program involved university students being prepared across four sites statewide.
"I'm just glad to be part of the team," Mr Coleman said. "Since I was a teenager I was drawn to emergency services.
"It's been very satisfying to provide care to people who have had cardiac arrests and survived, thanks to my intervention and from the public providing CPR before our arrival.
"Just being able to look after somebody when they're at their most vulnerable."
Anyone can nominate any Australian for an award in the Order of Australia. If you know someone worthy, nominate them.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
