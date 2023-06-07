St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Southern Printmakers Association feature in exhibition at Hazelhurst Gallery

By Eva Kolimar
June 8 2023 - 6:00am
Artists Rosalie Duligal, Judy Howe, Lorraine Avery, Frances Caruana and Nicole Low feature in an exhibition at Hazelhurst until June 12. Picture supplied
Artists from the Southern Printmakers Association are taking their work out of their studios and into the Broadhurst Gallery at Hazelhurst Art Centre.

Eva Kolimar

