Artists from the Southern Printmakers Association are taking their work out of their studios and into the Broadhurst Gallery at Hazelhurst Art Centre.
This year's exhibition featured artists who painted to the theme, 'inside out', which referenced ideas of interior and exterior spaces and inclusion and exclusion on a human or psychological level.
The artists brought native flora and fauna inside as inspiration for their work. Flowers, birds, landscapes, and city streets are all on show.
Echoes of the COVID-19 pandemic are evident with several artists depicting lockdown experiences, capturing feelings of isolation, entrapment and looking wistfully through windows to the outside world.
Aida Tully's universal war-torn images of bombed buildings exposing broken structures to the sky sits beside rendered interiors of homes.
Lorraine Avery's printed paper sculpture explored the refugee crisis. She said, a year prior to the 450,000 life jackets accumulating on the Greek Islands from refuges making the crossing, she and her family had swum in those very waters as tourists.
The exhibition features 55 prints from 29 artists.
See it until June 12.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.