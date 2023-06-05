Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Protecting our ocean and coastline

The Shire is known for many things, including our beaches.
That's why it's the protection and preservation of our ocean and coastline is so important.
For too long our coastal communities have lived under the threat of offshore mining and exploration, which could severely damage our unique and fragile marine ecosystems.
That's why last week the NSW Liberals announced that we will introduce laws to the Parliament to ban offshore mining and exploration, in turn protecting our coastal communities.
Our new legislation will prevent offshore coal, gas, mineral and petroleum mining and exploration in NSW waters.
Our move delivers on the NSW Liberals' long-held policy to prevent offshore mining and exploration in NSW waters.
This policy was a key commitment we took to the last election. We're determined to work with the Parliament to deliver on our promise and to protect our coastline and local environment.
Our oceans are home to countless species. Marine organisms, from microscopic plankton to large mammals like whales, rely on specific, healthy and thriving habitats for their survival. The loss of biodiversity in our oceans would not only be an ecological tragedy but also disrupt the delicate balance that supports all life on Earth. Banning offshore mining will protect ecosystems and preserve biodiversity.
We're calling on the NSW and Federal Labor Governments to confirm that they support our ban, otherwise the uncertainty of future offshore exploration and mining will continue to hang over our coastal communities.
To help tackle beach erosion, the proposed legislation would continue to allow mineral exploration or mining in NSW waters for beach nourishment where a clear public benefit can be demonstrated.
This is a sensible step that looks to preserve and enhance one of our most significant natural beauties and ensures that local communities such as ours don't need to worry about the impact of future mining activities in our waters.
