A new artwork at the entrance to The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland celebrates the culture and customs of the Dharawal people, who lived in the area covered by Sutherland Shire.
Titled "girawaa ba gamai" (stingray and spear), the artwork features four spears and three stingrays.
It was officially launched during Reconciliation Week at an event featuring Indigenous performers, including the Gamay Dancers, whose dances relate to stores about coastal Sydney and the Illawarra.
The artwork was commissioned by Sutherland Shire Council in consultation with La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council, with the work developed by the Gujaga Foundation and subsequently produced by Urban Art Projects.
The spears represent those taken by Lieutenant James Cook and the crew of the HMB Endeavour, which were taken to England and housed at Trinity College in the University of Cambridge.
Trinity College has agreed to return the spears, which will be displayed at the new Visitors Centre being built at Kurnell.
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce said the artwork demonstrated the council's ongoing commitment to honouring the cultural heritage of the region's traditional owners.
The Gujaga Foundation said in a statement, "In Dharawal Culture, the gamai (spear) was created after a powerful spirit ancestor created the coastline and waterways in Dharawal Country during the Dreaming.
"From the creation of Gamay (Botany Bay), the girawaa (stingray) was created, and it was the girawaa who provided the gamayngal (people belonging to Gamay) the gamai.
"Today, our people practice the ancient tradition of spear making thanks to the girawaa. These figures, which sit on the lands of the Gweagal Clan, represent two significant elements of Dharawal culture."
