Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Our support of a creative community with public art

Have you seen our newest public art installation at Ormonde Parade at Hurstville?
The Hurstville Station's transit corridor has become more vibrant and colourful thanksto the recent completion of 'Interwoven' by Sydney-based artists Lawrence Liang ofLawrence Liang Public Art and Ali Megahed.
As part of Georges River Council's Ormonde Parade Precinct Public Art project, 'Interwoven' features a series of LED neon tubes, with each neon trail symbolising waterways, arterial roads, railways and bus routes in our area. It pays homage to the past, present, and future of the Georges River area.
This project was part of Council's ongoing commitment to public art and vibrant spaces through the Georges River Council Public Art Policy and Create Georges River Cultural Strategy.
We have many public art installations across Georges River and they have enriched and enlivened areas.
Last year we had our first permanent contemporary Aboriginal artwork in the Georges River area installed, created by First Nations artist Danielle Mate. Her work brought to life the newly installed bat caves at Lower Poulton Park, South Hurstville. The bat caves are part of the Lower Poulton Park Naturalisation and Habitat Development project that ended up winning the Asset and Infrastructure Award at the 2022 Local Government Excellence Awards.
Another public art mural installed last year was Bloom by Steven Nuttall, also known as Ox King, in Riverwood. As part of the Riverwood Reconnected project, the mural depicts several native plants indigenous to the Riverwood area. Ox King selected rare plants that are listed as an endangered populations in NSW, hoping to raise awareness of local residents to these species.
Public art is important on many levels, not just something wonderful to look at. It directly influences how people see and connect with a place, making residents feel appreciated and valued.
We are committed to having a coordinated approach ensuring that public artworks are relevant, meaningful and physically appropriate. Excellence in public art requires careful planning, appropriate strategies and attention to detail that will showcase our environmental, social, cultural and/or historical significance in Georges River.
I encourage you to have a look at "Interwoven" and notice how public art in your community makes a big impact.
