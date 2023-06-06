Bayside to send a signal to bus review taskforce

Reductions to bus services in the Bayside local government area will come under the spotlight at the NSW Government's Bus Taskforce review of services.
Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry used a Mayoral Minute to highlight the reduction of bus service across Bayside and asked Council to provide a submission to the taskforce set up to review bus services.
"I would like to congratulate the State Government on taking swift action to review bus services across NSW. We look forward to working closely with this Taskforce to improve bus services to Bayside," Councillor Curry said.
Council will write to the NSW Premier and NSW Minister for Transport congratulating them on the creation of a Taskforce to improve bus services in NSW and will make a submission to the taskforce advocating for better bus services in the Bayside area.
The reduction of bus services across Bayside was first raised in a Mayoral Minute on 27 April 2022.
At the time Council wrote to the NSW Premier and NSW Minister for Transport expressing strong dissatisfaction with changes to the bus services in the LGA which have reduced the extent and convenience of the network.
The council said the privatisation of bus services threatened to bring to Bayside the problems that have been experienced by parts of Sydney with privately operated services.
The NSW Government has now announced the creation of a Taskforce to make recommendations to improve bus services across NSW.
It is expected that an initial report will be prepared within 10 weeks with a final report to be tabled in May, 2024 for consideration by the NSW Cabinet.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
