Bayside to send a signal to bus review taskforce

By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 6 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:30pm
Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry has used a Mayoral Minute to highlight the reduction of bus service across Bayside and asked Council to provide a submission to the taskforce set up to review bus services.
Reductions to bus services in the Bayside local government area will come under the spotlight at the NSW Government's Bus Taskforce review of services.

Local News

