Dr Jean Leyendekkers, a world renowned mathematician and local community advocate who made headlines in 2018 when she donated a large portion of her Caringbah South property to expand a bushland reserve, has died at 95.
Dr Leyendekkers and her husband Joost, who died in 2004, bought the property more than 60 years ago, and he built their simple home while preserving most of the dense natural bushland, including many tall gum trees.
With the support of a nearby friend, Dr Leyendekkers was able to remain at home until she passed on Sunday May 28.
At the time of her donation of 800 square metres of land, valued at about $1.7 million, to Sutherland Shire Council to expand adjoining Wattlebird Bushland Reserve, Dr Leyendekkers told the Leader, "I don't want the developers to get this block - I want it to stay a little bit of greenery in the wilderness".
Long-time friend Neil de Nett said, "Jean excelled in every avenue of her working career, spanning 70 years, including secretary, nurse, teacher, scientist and internationally renowned mathematician".
She did all this at a time when women were given such limited opportunities.
Mr de Nett compiled Dr Leyendekkers' achievements from her hand-written notes. This is his summary:
After leaving Parramatta High School when she was 14 and 8 months, Jean studied at Stotts Business College and worked as a secretary. Moving on then to nursing at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and King George V hospital where she qualified as a Double Certificated Sister.
Driven by a desire for a higher education Jean enrolled at Ultimo College in order to qualify for university. She attained her leaving certificate with very high marks and won a Commonwealth Scholarship for the University of Sydney.
Jean studied science, maths, chemistry, physics and in the 3rd year majored in Physical Chemistry and graduated a B.Sc in 1955.
She then taught physics at Ultimo Technical College to leaving certificate students for four years.
During this time Jean married Joost Leyendekkers and moved to Caringbah South to live.
In 1960 Jean worked at the CSIRO involving fish and oceanography. After a year there, Jean and Joost went overseas on holidays.
Jean returned to the CSIRO and worked for Dr George Humphrey involving electrolyte solutions. Dr Humphrey moved to Sydney University and Jean went with him.
After a year, she transferred to the Department of Physical Chemistry under Dr Robert Hunter. More studying on ion exchange and other matters, led to her receiving her Doctorate of Science in Solution Theory .
Jean turned to mathematics and became a world class mathematician. In conjunction with Professor Tony Shannon, they wrote 93 papers published in international journals and several books published world wide.
COMMUNITY ADVOCATE
Jean was a member of Sutherland Shire Environment Centre when it began in 1991
Jean contacted Ted Mack, North Sydney mayor, for information about precinct committees and then formed the first precinct committee in Sutherland Shire at Caringbah South.
Jean was secretary of CROSS for three years in 1993-5. This was an organisation that united precinct committees and progress associations to have a stronger voice on development issues in Sutherland Shire.
The Land and Environment Court wasn't spared. Jean addressed the court on several occasions, in her eloquent and direct manner, opposing excessive development in Sutherland Shire.
Jean was an active supporter for the Wattle Bird Reserve which backs on to the rear of her property. She spent many hours working in the reserve and it became a significant part of her life.
So much so that in 2018 she donated the rear part of her property to Sutherland Shire Council with the instruction that it be added to the Wattle Bird Reserve.
Jean loved animals, birds and insects and was a long time significant donor to many worthy charities, particularly those that supported animals that were cruelly treated by humans.
