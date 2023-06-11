Calling all gardeners to make Georges River look streets ahead

Georges River gardeners can now to register in the council's Verge Garden Program and join the move to transform local street verges into unique gardens.
The Verge Garden Program allows residents and business owners to plant and garden on the verge, also known as the "nature strip", the area of public land located between a property boundary and the road kerb.
Before the Verge Garden Program, community members were generally limited to mowing the verge adjacent to their property.
Now they also the option of growing and maintaining a garden instead.
Well-designed and maintained verge gardens make the Georges River area a better place to live by improving biodiversity corridors, addressing climate change impacts and fostering social cohesion.
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said, "There are many environmental and community benefits to creating a verge garden. It contributes to our local biodiversity and enables residents to get outdoors to enjoy our beautiful streetscapes".
"We've already seen the positive impact verge gardens have had in our community with locals sharing advice and exchanging gardening tips to help inspire neighbours and pedestrians walking by."
The Verge Garden Program is open to local businesses and residents who are eligible. To start your own verge garden, visit Council's website and:
Registered participants can then enter the Verge Garden Competition which will launch in September. This will allow the community time to work on their verge gardens just in time for spring. More details on the competition will be revealed later in the year.
To register or for more information including eligibility criteria, guidelines and FAQs, visit the Verge Garden Program page on Council's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.