Calling all gardeners to make Georges River look streets ahead

June 11 2023 - 12:30pm
Well-designed and maintained verge gardens make the Georges River area a better place to live by improving biodiversity corridors, addressing climate change impacts and fostering social cohesion.
Georges River gardeners can now to register in the council's Verge Garden Program and join the move to transform local street verges into unique gardens.

Georges River gardeners can now to register in the council's Verge Garden Program and join the move to transform local street verges into unique gardens.

