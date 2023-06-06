Hughes MP Jenny Ware says solutions are needed for rising energy costs Advertising Feature

Hughes MP Jenny Ware has spoken in Parliament in support of local veterans. Picture supplied

Hughes MP Jenny Ware says it's wonderful to be back in the electorate after a busy fortnight in Canberra. This week she talks about the many issues affecting Australians that she is dealing with in the Federal Parliament.

Her speeches can be viewed at https://www.jennyware.com.au/speeches.

"The Opposition continues to ask questions of the Albanese Labor Government around what it is doing about the cost of living and particularly rising energy costs. With inflation now at more than seven per cent, Australian families and businesses are hurting. I spoke on this issue in Parliament on June 1 and particularly quoted from correspondence I received from Colin from Loftus about his escalating energy costs.

"Housing affordability continues to be one of the main issues that I believe the Government needs to address. The great announcement last October of '10 billion dollars for housing' has proven akin to the emperor without clothes. Minister Collins' legislation has been rejected in the Senate by both the Opposition and the Greens. I asked the Minister about her policy in Question Time on May 22. She did not provide a satisfactory answer. To the contrary, her response demonstrated that she has no answers.

"When Australian home ownership numbers are high, Australians do well, our country does well. The Federal Government has a role to play in housing by incentivising local and state governments to assist with the supply problem.

"As I move around the electorate, our under-30s express despair at the escalating costs of the private rental market. Many have told me that they are giving up on the Great Australian Dream of home ownership.

"I also spoke in Parliament in support of our veterans and new legislation that tweaks some of their entitlements to make access to assistance for veterans' families and ADF fire fighters easier. With Holsworthy Military Barracks in Hughes and hundreds of veterans' families living in our community, I will advocate for and support our veterans wherever possible.

"It is critically important to ensure that more Australians are encouraged to register as donors and make transplants more accessible for the Australians who need them. I spoke in support of a Bill that has the intention to help staff at DonateLife and other agencies in the work they do with donors and recipients.

"I sit on the House Health Committee where we will now be investigating the broader impacts of all forms of diabetes (types 1 and 2 as well as gestational) on Australia's health system and economy. This will include looking at recent advances in the prevention and management of this chronic health condition which currently impacts approximately 1.3 million Australians.

"I am looking forward to being part of this inquiry to better understand the current situation in Australia, including the effectiveness of current government policies and programs.