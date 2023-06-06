Nor East Cafe & Bistro serve top tucker in Caringbah Advertising Feature

Nor East Cafe & Bistro is the perfect spot for a night out with friends and family. Picture supplied.

The new menu at Nor East Cafe & Bistro is sure to keep you warm this winter.

The popular eatery at Tradies Caringbah has added a classic Bangers and Mash with a thick pork and fennel sausage, mashed potato, onion gravy and peas, said Tradies Group general manager Jason McMaster.

"Also on the menu is Nor East's famous Thai style Curry Prawns with vegetables and rice along with a Pulled Pork Salad, Fish of the Day and a hearty Grilled Chicken Burger and chips," he said.

There are $15 lunch specials from Wednesday to Friday which are sure to satisfy every appetite.

Dinner specialties include $15 burgers on Wednesday nights and the ever popular $20 steak on Thursday nights.

On Sunday nights Kids Eat Free with paying adults.

Mr McMaster said Nor East offered diners a relaxed and friendly vibe as well as beautiful views over Botany Bay towards the Sydney CBD.

"Anyone who appreciates good, quality food, great customer service and an excellent beverage selection will be happy with what we offer," he said.

And if it's a family occasion you will find a children's menu as well as a supervised, enclosed play space where the kids can have fun while their parents or grandparents enjoy their meal.

It's available during the dinner service from Wednesday to Friday and both lunch and dinner on the weekends. There's also a parent's room and pram bay.

Mr McMaster said the only thing better than their delicious food was their staff.

"We receive so many compliments each week on their friendly service, professionalism and positive attitude and it makes us very proud," he said.

You will find Nor East Cafe & Bistro at Tradies Caringbah, 28-30 Banksia Road. There is a council car park on either side of the club as well as plenty of street parking. The club is a short walk from bus stops and the Caringbah train station.

The classic dishes on the menu are sure to impress diners. Picture supplied