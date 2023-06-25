St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Paul and Anthony Fenech take their Elvis tribute acts to Darling Harbour Theatre in 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
June 25 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Father and son Anthony and Paul Fenech of Brighton-Le-Sands are the lead young and old Elvis performers in a new tribute show this year. Picture by John Veage
Father and son Anthony and Paul Fenech of Brighton-Le-Sands are the lead young and old Elvis performers in a new tribute show this year. Picture by John Veage

Welcome to Graceland at Brighton-Le-Sands, where this father and son duo are ready to rock the stage in their double Elvis get-up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.