Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre information stall

Bayside Council will have an information stall at the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre, Bexley tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7 between 2pm and 6pm to provide more information regarding the centre management transition.
Bayside Council's agreement with BlueFit to manage the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre expires on 30 June 2023.
The council will begin directly managing all centre operations including kiosk, gym and group classes, and Learn to Swim from 1 July 2023.
Work has been progressing quickly in developing the Learn to Swim program for Angelo Anestis Aquatic and the council expects to commence the program on Monday 17 July 2023, the first day after school holidays.
All levels of Learn to Swim will be offered and we are still welcoming Expressions of Interest for this program.
Updates will be provided as the council gets close to July on the enrolment and debit information for its new Learn to Swim members.
Health and Fitness and Aquatic memberships will be continued to be provided from July 1.
Bayside's group fitness program which will be launched in July 2023. A full timetable will be published to members and the public soon.
To enable a smooth and effective transition from 30 June to 1 July, the aquatic centre will be closing at 5pm on the 30th of June 2023.
The pool will re-open from 1 July 2023 and will provide members with further information closer to the date if hours are affected.
For more information about the centre management transition go to: https://haveyoursay.bayside.nsw.gov.au/expression-of-interest-learn-to-swim
