St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre information stall

June 6 2023 - 6:30pm
Bayside Council's agreement with BlueFit to manage the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre expires on 30 June 2023.
Bayside Council will have an information stall at the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre, Bexley tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7 between 2pm and 6pm to provide more information regarding the centre management transition.

Local News

