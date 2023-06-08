When six friends took off on a five-day road trip across NSW earlier this year in vintage vehicles, little did they know how much they would raise in their efforts.
The group of car enthusiasts steered across country, notching up 800 kilometres to raise $50,000 for Australian Cancer Research Foundation.
Not only did they breeze through the adventures, the mates almost doubled their target. Mario Nearchou, Harry Moustakas, Nick Harris, Michael Skyllas, John Assarapin and Bob Hickman,
They held their charity dinner at Doltone House Sylvania Waters recently, with about 250 guests gathering in support of their cause. The total raised was about $94,000.
Sponsors included Hot Air Electrical, Navigate Financial group, Signlite and Go Zero.
