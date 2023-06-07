St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Community rallies to save Peakhurst Farmers Market

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 7 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:30am
Last month Peakhurst Foodies and Farmers Market operator Christina Chakos was told that she had to close the Saturday market.
The community is rallying to save the Peakhurst Foodies and Farmers Market weekly Saturday market with more than 1,800 people signing a petition on Change.org.

