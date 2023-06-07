Community rallies to save Peakhurst Farmers Market

The community is rallying to save the Peakhurst Foodies and Farmers Market weekly Saturday market with more than 1,800 people signing a petition on Change.org.
For the past three years, the market has operated every Saturday morning at the Our Lady of Fatima Church, Peakhurst.
But last month Peakhurst Foodies and Farmers Market operator Christina Chakos was told by Georges River Council that she had to close the Saturday market.
The Foodies and Farmers Market still has a current development approval to operate a monthly market on Friday evenings at the church.
During Covid, Christina applied to operate the Saturday market under emergency changes to planning legislation that meant that operation of a weekly market on the site could also be permitted.
"We started it during COVID when we asked to have a farmers market to sell essential food items and the community loved and embraced it," she said.
The emergency provisions have now lapsed and as a result the weekly Saturday markets no longer have consent to operate.
For the Saturday markets to recommence, the operators would have to submit a new Development Application to be approved.
"On Saturdays we used to get 1,500 to 3,000 people and about 40 to 50 stalls," Christina said.
"We do a lot for the community. We had free kids rides and entertainment and free stalls for the community groups and charities.
"More than 60 jobs were created to support stallholders. These were all Georges River locals. The markets also provided a sense of relief and social connection during Covid and this has continued post-Covid.
"I have had many letters from the community telling me they miss the sense of engagement and a place where they can congregate on Saturdays."
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said, "Council recognises the value of community markets and supports them in our Local Government Area. Council has a responsibility to ensure they operate in a safe manner and with the appropriate approvals in place.
"Council has been made aware of a community petition about the closure of the Peakhurst Foodies and Farmers Market that was operating on a Saturday morning and want to provide the community with an update."
To date, the market operators have not submitted a Development Application.
But Chrisinta said that the church does not want to host the weekly Saturday markets anymore so there is no point in putting in a DA.
"We are hoping the council can find us a new venue in a local park," she said.
Oatley MP Mark Coure has also written to the council's general manager asking for urgent action in finding a new venue for the weekly Saturday market.
The petition calls on Georges River Council to assist the operators in finding another permissible site to commence the trade of Peakhurst Foodies and Farmers Market as soon as possible.
"This beautiful Market needs a new home to aid and support all our previous small business owners and service the community like we once did," the petition states.
The Friday monthly continues to operate at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Peakhurst on the last Friday of the month from 4pm to 9pm.
The petition can be found at:
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.