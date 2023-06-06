e-bike rider dies in Hurstville crash

An e-bike rider has died in a crash with a car at Hurstville.
The accident occurred about 6pm yesterday (Tuesday) in Elizabeth Street, near The Avenue.
A police statement said bystanders rendered aid to the rider, a 54-year-old man, before the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he died at the scene.
Officers from St George Police Area Command established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.
The 17-year-old driver of the car was not injured; she has undergone mandatory testing at St George Hospital.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Inquiries are ongoing.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news.
