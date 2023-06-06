St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Man, 54, riding e-bike killed in crash with car at Hurstville

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 7 2023 - 6:43am, first published 6:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
e-bike rider dies in Hurstville crash
e-bike rider dies in Hurstville crash

An e-bike rider has died in a crash with a car at Hurstville.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.