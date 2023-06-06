St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Pop-up choir at Engadine chosen from among 500 to take part in Reconciliation Week performance

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 7 2023 - 9:29am, first published 8:30am
Pop-up choir at Engadine part of national voice for Indigenous rights
When Reconciliation Australia put out a call for local choirs across the country to come together to sing the iconic Indigenous rights song From Little Things Big Things Grow, by Kev Carmody and Paul Kelly, Engadine Uniting Church was eager to say Yes.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter

Local News

