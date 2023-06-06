Sydney's weather is forecast to remain mostly dry with moderate winter temperatures for the rest of the week.
Wednesday got off to a hazy start. Leader photographer Chris Lane took the photo above looking towards the City from a high spot at Miranda.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: Maximum 21C, Mostly sunny, light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.
Thursday: Maximum 21C, cloudy. High chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming northerly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening.
Friday: Maximum 20C, mostly sunny. Light winds becoming westerly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening.
Saturday: Maximum 17C, partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower along the coastal fringe, near zero chance elsewhere. Light winds.
Sunday: Maximum 19C, partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Light winds.
