Kashing in on a California State University scholarship

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 12 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 12:30pm
Kash Powell wrapped up the US 2023 track and field season in the 800m semifinal race at the NCAA Championships - running a 1.49.48 .
Ollie Hoare isn't the only middle distance runner from the Sutherland Shire making news around the world. 22 year old Kash Powell, from Caringbah South, is also currently living in California on a full scholarship for running, and is on his own journey.

John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

