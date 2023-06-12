Ollie Hoare isn't the only middle distance runner from the Sutherland Shire making news around the world. 22 year old Kash Powell, from Caringbah South, is also currently living in California on a full scholarship for running, and is on his own journey.
Powell is attending Long Beach State University and doing a Physical Education degree, whilst running.
He competed in the Australian Nationals in April 2021, where he came second to Australian Olympian Peter Bol who had finished fourth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Kash graduated from Trinity Grammar School in 2018 and moved to the USA in August 2019 to join the Track and field team at the California State University at Long Beach.
Just as the 2020 track season was about to start, Covid-19 hit and the college closed the campus down, so Kash had to return home .
In August 2021, Kash returned to his studies in California but during his initial US track season in 2022 he suffered stress fractures in his foot, which saw him miss another season- but this year the 800 metre runner is now living up to his potential .
He was the indoor Conference Champion for the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, he won the Rafer Johnson and JKK Invitational at UCLA with a time of 1:47:57 and was named number one in the nation.
He then won the Stanford Invitational with a time of 1:48:41, and The Beach Invitational with a time of 1:48:14, before finishing 2nd at The Big West Conference being invited to NCAA West Regionals in the top 48.
Powell then placed 9th In the West Regional Quarter finals with a Personal Best time of 1:47:47, a time which broke the school record for the men's 800m.
Kash has just competed in the NCAA National Championships in Austin Texas last week, where the fastest 12 runners from the West side of the USA meet the fastest 12 runners from the East side.
He wrapped up the 2023 season in the 800m semifinal race at the NCAA Championships finishing 16th in the field of 24 competitors, running a 1:49.48 to finish fifth in the heat missing the qualifying mark by just over a second. Entering the NCAA postseason, he was ranked 30th in the nation improving on that by 14 positions with his 16th place finish .
It is the highest finish at the championships by any Long Beach track athlete since 2014 and Powell wraps up the season as the West's fourth-ranked 800m runner .
The performance also earnt him Long Beach State's 76th ever All-America honor, the fifth ever by a distance runner.
