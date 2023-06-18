I've enjoyed the Leader's coverage of the supposed parking blitz at Oyster Bay Oval.
I wish to offer an alternate view though, in support of councils actions. I can only see council's actions are an attempt at ensuring those who live around, and use the fields, all do so safely.
I'm not sure what Jason's justification is, as his Ford Ranger is parked on the grassed verge, blocks views for cars exiting the driveway and also blocks pedestrians to walk to the cars parked on both sides Oyster Bay Road. Some more common occurrences around the oOval are parking across people's driveways, or parking too close to double white lines.
Perhaps a little bit of education around the road rules, or directing people to Sutherland Shire Council's own Parking and Safety page on its website, may benefit some of the soccer mums and dads. Not to mention a bit of walking to the oval instead of trying to park at the front door!
And don't forget council's draft masterplan for Oyster Bay Oval, which suggests providing additional parking on Como Road (rightly or wrongly) in the future... hopefully this may appease some views that believe council has failed to find solutions (maybe just not quick enough?). I don't always agree with some of the actions of Sutherland Shire Council, but on this occasion, good on them.
Recently Murray Trembath wrote an article, "Anger over parking fines", (24 May 2023) and a letter by Jason Morris (31 May 2023) on the same subject of fines being issued by Sutherland Council for the parking offences. Unfortunately, Mr Trembath failed to refer to the relevant legislation upon which the fines are based.
The NSW Road Rules 2014, in particular, Rules 197 and 198 make provision for penalties by way of fines for parking on nature strips (Rule 197) and across the driveways located on council land (Rule 198). The fines are legitimate and enforceable.
The Rules have been in force for some years but owing to the congestion of traffic, councils ignore enforcing the Rules. However, Waverly council, Strathfield council and some councils on the north shore are enforcing Rules.
Sutherland council have turned a blind eye to the enforcement of the Rules where cars are parked, regularly, across driveways and on nature reserves. Such parking causes extreme danger to pedestrians who are compelled to walk on the roadway, often in groups of two or more, with dogs, prams and young children. Drivers must be extremely cautious in such circumstances to avoid collisions on the roadway, which is devoted to vehicular traffic.
To the readers who have remarked on the lack of toilets at the Kurnell Solander Whale Watching Platform, please note that the managers of Kamay Botany Bay National Park have a similar non-inclusive approach to whale watching at Cape Banks, La Perouse.
The toilets at La Perouse had been closed for many years but recently were removed altogether.
When I was at Kurnell in February I visited Cape Solander and spoke to a woman who was working in the food truck. We were talking about the lack of toilets, the glare off the concrete, the safety issues, the exposure to the elements and particularly what a poor set up it was for whale watching volunteers. It's not just Botany Bay NP with a problem, but also Sydney Harbour.
The Folbigg misjustice joins the Chamberlain and Pell cases of trial by media and public hysteria. Saying sorry doesn't repair lives ruined. Justice is often depicted on statues wearing a blindfold. How sad and true!
I read with interest the letter to your paper by Alfie from Caringbah (June 7).
Firstly, I often drive through Caringbah and at different times and have never had the problem of choking smoke from all these wood heaters.
There ae very few wood heaters in the shire. Lit correctly, they put out a small amount of smoke for a short time, then when burning correctly no smoke at all.
The amount of choking smoke from a wood burner does not happen.
Maybe Alfie should look at the New Year's Eve fireworks when tons of gun powder goes up in smoke. Who complains about that or when controlled bush fire prevention burns are on?
Just some observations on driving habits that seem to be on the rise in my area:
Drivers who approach and enter roundabouts at speed without any intention of giving way to cars already on or about to enter the roundabout before them.
Drivers who run orange and red lights including pedestrian crossing lights.
I was nearly run over when out walking the dog the other day by a young woman in a hurry when the crossing's Walk signal had already come on.
Drivers who want to avoid a tailback, speed down the curb-side lane then use their cars as weapons to force entry back into the other lane when they come to parked cars.
Gary Somerville, Bexley
