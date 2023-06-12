Jan Blizzard believes her life in motorcycle racing was inevitable.
"My mother's maiden name was Speed and our home was never without a motorcycle in the garage," she said.
Mrs Blizzard, of Loftus, has been awarded an OAM for service to motor sports.
After joining the St George Motor Cycle Club at the age of 15 in 1955, she was race secretary for 60 years, from 1959-2019, president for 11 years and also a long time delegate and president for several years of the ACU (Auto-Cycle Union).
Mrs Blizzard officiated at all motorcycle meetings conducted at Oran Park from when it opened in 1963, at most events at Amaroo Park from 1964 and every meeting at Mt Panorama, Bathurst from 1951 to 1993.
Her husband Arthur joined the St George Club in 1951, where he competed and officiated.
Jan met him at the speedway and her father told her, "You will need to take an interest in what your boyfriend likes to do".
"I left school in November 1955 and joined the club in October, she said.
"At that time, I was swimming competitively and trained daily at 5am at [Pemberton's] Ramsgate baths. I lived at Ramsgate.
"My aim was to swim the English Channel. I was also a lieutenant in Girls Brigade and played netball, but attending club meetings and going out midweek, I was no longer keen to get out of bed for 5am training."
The couple moved to Loftus in 1961. Arthur died in 1995.
Mrs Blizzard retired from all her roles in December 2019 when she was 80.
