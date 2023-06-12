A day out on Botany Bay teaching his two sons to fish led to Robert (Bob) Wilson, of Bangor, being awarded a meritorious award for service to Marine Rescue NSW in the King's Birthday honours.
Recalling that "sad day" in 2007, Mr Wilson said when it was time to head home, the outboard motor of their runabout wouldn't start, which he later learnt was due to a faulty fuel pump requiring specialist repairs.
Fortuitously, an Australian Volunteer Coast Guard patrol boat came to their assistance and towed the boat back to the ramp.
Mr Wilson said to the crew, "You guys do a really great job, I wouldn't mind joining you". After attending a couple of meetings and meeting more of the volunteers, he took the step and is so glad he did.
Mr Wilson said he had become "passionate" about marine rescue, and that was common among those with whom he serves.
"They are a great bunch of people and so professional in what they do, even though most are volunteers," he said.
Australian Volunteer Coast Guard and two other organisations merged in 2009, becoming Marine Rescue NSW.
Mr Wilson is a member of the Botany Port Hacking unit and, as well as taking part in many patrols and challenging search and rescue operations, has contributed at the top level of the organisation.
An accountant specialising in taxation law, was company secretary of Marine Rescue NSW for five years from its establishment.
He was an elected director of the board from 2010-2014 and again from 2018-2023. Mr Wilson also co-ordinated involvement in Sydney International Boat Shows and Sydney Trailer Boat Shows.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.