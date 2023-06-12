St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Bob Wilson, of Bangor, acknowledged for marine rescue service in King's Birthday Honours

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
June 12 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bob Wilson has been recognised for service to Marine Rescue NSW. Picture supplied
Bob Wilson has been recognised for service to Marine Rescue NSW. Picture supplied

A day out on Botany Bay teaching his two sons to fish led to Robert (Bob) Wilson, of Bangor, being awarded a meritorious award for service to Marine Rescue NSW in the King's Birthday honours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.