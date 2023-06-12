George Cotis' efforts over nearly 40 years to help protect Port Hacking and catchment from environmental damage have been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours.
Mr Cotis, of Gymea, was awarded an OAM for service to conservation and the environment.
Living near the water at Lilli Pilli, Mr Cotis, who was a senior federal public servant, was struck by the "diversity and richness" of the catchment.
When Sutherland Shire Council set up a Port Hacking Management Advisory Committee, Mr Cotis was appointed a community representative.
He has continued to carry out that role since as the body has undergone changes.
It was abolished a few years ago, but was reformed in late 2022 as an advisory sub-committee of council, and is working on a new plan of management.
Mr Cotis' written works include co-authoring three publications on the physical history, the processes, understanding and preservation of Port Hacking and its catchment.
He has also participated with University of New South Wales honours and doctorate marine science students in field tutorials and researched heavy metal contamination.
Mr Cotis became an activist in the community campaign, which stopped a state government move in the 1980s to create a mini-harbour by building a tombolo.
Mr Cotis said when the first advisory committee was set up, there was a desperate need for a plan of management because about 35 agencies had some sort of stewardship over various elements.
"There was an opportunity to do some constructive strategic planning and pull together all the agencies," he said.
"At the time, a lot things were happening in the catchment that were having an adverse impact on the water.
"Miranda Fair was being built, with a lot of concreting going on.
"We didn't have a good stormwater management system, so pollutants were pretty much free to flow into the water.
"There were also other activities in the catchment, such as horse riding and pig farming at Helensburgh.
Mr Cotis said marine scientist Professor Alberto Albani, who was a member of the advisory committee, taught and inspired him.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
