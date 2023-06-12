St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
George Cotis, of Gymea, awarded an OAM for service to conservation and the environment

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
June 12 2023 - 4:00pm
George Cotis has been awarded an OAM. Picture by John Veage
George Cotis' efforts over nearly 40 years to help protect Port Hacking and catchment from environmental damage have been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours.

