What do you get when you cross a rugby league star with a Sutherland Shire business that promotes strong minds and determination?
To shine a light on International Men's Health Week (June 12-18), a Miranda physical fitness company has teamed up with athletes to promote a pretty important cause.
Strong Pilates Miranda is supporting the event by encouraging the community to embrace healthier habits.
Cronulla Sharks' Nicho Hynes has partnered with the business, alongside fellow athletes Nat Fyfe, Travis Boak and Shaun Johnson to share their health and fitness journey.
There will be a community day on June 17, inviting people to bring a 'strong' male in their life for a free workout in support of physical activity and healthier habits.
All sessions running on the day will be available as a partnered workout - anyone who books in for a session on the day will be able to bring a partner for free.
Strong Pilates Co-founder Michael Ramsay, said they were proud to support the cause.
"Hosting our community day provides locals with a valuable opportunity to try something new as a partnered workout, while also bringing men's health to the forefront of conversations," he said.
