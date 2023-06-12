St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Keith Roffey, of Kirrawee, awarded OAM for international Rotary project and other work

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
June 12 2023 - 1:30pm
Keith Roffey joined Rotary 23 years ago and has had important roles at all levels. Picture supplied
Keith Roffey joined Rotary 23 years ago and has had important roles at all levels. Picture supplied

Keith Roffey says it is estimated a billion dollars of unused medical equipment and consumables go into landfill in Australia each year.

