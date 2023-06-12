Keith Roffey says it is estimated a billion dollars of unused medical equipment and consumables go into landfill in Australia each year.
His focus through a special international Rotary project is to intercept as much of that as possible and send it to communities around the world, who desperately need it.
"We have the ability to change the lives of many people," he said.
The Kirrawee resident was awarded an OAM in the King's Birthday Honours for service to the community through a range of organisations, particularly Rotary, which he joined 23 years ago.
Mr Roffey has worked at all levels in Rotary, and his positions have included chair of the Polio Eradication Committee from 2013-2015.
Three years ago, he helped establish MediShare, Rotary Australia World Community Service, and is the national chairman.
The medical surplus recovery organisation works with major drug companies, clinical trial teams, hospitals and suppliers to take surplus equipment and consumables and send them abroad.
"We live in a rich, lucky country and have a high standard of living, and we don't want to change that," he said.
"But with that, from a medical perspective, comes a lot of waste. There are so many areas and communities around the world who are unable to get equipment."
Mr Roffey works with a team of 10 trained Rotary volunteers, of whom he is "enormously proud".
Recent distributions include $15 million in medical consumables to Ukraine, in conjunction with the Australian Ukrainian community.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
