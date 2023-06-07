Feral cats, foxes, rubbish and dogs are threats to the environment of the Kurnell peninsula, staff at IT company Dicker Data have been told.
National Parks and Wildlife Service acting area manager Sam Reid and ranger Jason Bishop warned that complacency on these issues could quickly destroy the peninsula's natural beauty and wildlife.
The presentation provided by the NPWS officers at the invitation of the company is the latest environmental initiative of the IT equipment distributor, which opened new offices and a distribution centre, costing $74 million, in early 2021.
Dicker Data has planted 133,000 trees and shrubs on the site and created a 1.6km walking trail for staff to use during down-time.
"The company is fortunate to have staff enthusiastically interested in the environment," said Ben Johnson, general manager of marketing and strategy.
Mr Bishop said feral cats and foxes were a huge threat to native species and a key driver of high extinction rates. Cats alone were responsible for killing 1.5 billion native animals nationally every year, he said.
Mr Bishop spoke of the importance of Towra Point as a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, and said foxes could destroy entire nesting colonies of Little Tern migratory birds.
"We undertake a joint control program with the council on the Kurnell Peninsula between August and March each year," he said. "We will always have foxes, but this program is helping minimise numbers."
Mr Reid said two of the biggest problems were rubbish and people bringing dogs into the national park.
"The baits used to eliminate the foxes are also attractive to dogs," he said. "A $300 fine applies to owners bringing dogs into national parks."
"Rubbish is ending up in the mangroves, and we ask people to take out what they bring in."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.