NPWS officers spell out enviro threats to Kurnell peninsula at Dicker Data presentation

By Murray Trembath
Updated June 7 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
Park ranger Jason Bishop during the presentation to Dicker Data staff. Picture supplied

Feral cats, foxes, rubbish and dogs are threats to the environment of the Kurnell peninsula, staff at IT company Dicker Data have been told.

