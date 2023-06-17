Celebrity chef Courtney Roulston visited Club Central Hurstville recently as part of the annual Your Local Club Perfect Plate Awards.
Courtney is joining fellow chef Matt Moran and Courtney Roulston on a road trip across NSW in search of the best club meal.
They will be sampling as many of the 160-plus competition dishes as possible including those of Club Central Hurstville.
Club Central Hurstville's Cucina restaurant is entering its Seafood Bouillabaisse in the Perfect Plate competition.
St George Leagues Club is also in the competition with its Slow Roasted Boneless Lamb Shoulder.
In Sutherland Shire, the Bundeena Community and Services Club is offering its Old English Style Fish and Chips; Cronulla RSL its Moreton Bay Bug Rigatoni Gratin, while Miranda RSL is in the dessert category with its Hokey Pokey Deep Fried ICe Cream.
Between 30 May and 9 July, the public is encouraged to visit as many of the 130 plus participating NSW clubs to taste the Perfect Plate dish on offer and give them a score out of five by scanning each eatery's unique QR code or filling out a paper form.
ClubsNSW Acting CEO Sallianne Faulkner said the Perfect Plate Awards are designed to showcase the quality and diversity of food on offer in NSW clubs.
"Matt Moran and Courtney Roulston both started their careers in clubs, so they are the perfect ambassadors for this competition," Sallianne said.
While diners can only vote for each Perfect Plate dish once, they are encouraged to taste as many competition dishes at as many NSW clubs as possible to boost their chances of winning a prize.
A $100 eftpos gift card will be given away every day of the competition and the two diners who vote for the most Perfect Plate dishes will win a 'foodie getaway' for two valued at over $3,000 each.
The 13 clubs that receive the highest average score for their dishes based on patron ratings will be crowned the winner of their respective region.
There will also be three state-wide winners announced in the small, medium and large club categories.
Matt Moran started his career at what was then known as Parramatta RSL.
"I know there is a plethora of talent in club kitchens and Perfect Plate is a fantastic way for chefs to demonstrate their skills and really impress the public."
Courtney began her career at the Putney "bowlo" which she went on to manage for 11 years.
"Club food has come such a long way in the last 10 years or so," she said.
"There are hatted chefs working in club kitchens and club restaurants that are consistently booked out every weekend. I think people are going to be blown away with the calibre of the dishes that clubs have entered in Perfect Plate this year," she said.
"Clubs are the lifeblood of their communities. During floods and bushfires, it's often the local club stepping up as an evacuation centre and looking after those in need. I'm looking forward to offering my support to those clubs and I'm excited to see what their chefs produce,"
The Your Local Club Perfect Plate Awards are now in their third year, with a tofu dish taking out the top spot in the state-wide large club category in 2022, challenging the notion of what many would consider a typical club meal.
To find out more about the Perfect Plate Awards including participating clubs and dishes, visit perfectplate.com.au
