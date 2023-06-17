St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Local venues vie for the Best Club Meal in NSW

Updated June 18 2023 - 9:41am, first published 9:30am
Celebrity chef Courtney Roulston visited Club Central Hurstville recently as part of the annual Your Local Club Perfect Plate Awards.

