Local venues vie for the Best Club Meal in NSW

June 7 2023 - 2:30pm
Celebrity chef Courtney Roulston and Matt Moran are ambassadors for the annual Your Local Club Perfect Plate Awards.
Celebrity chef Courtney Roulston will be visiting Club Central Hurstville this week as part of the annual Your Local Club Perfect Plate Awards.

